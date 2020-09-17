OLLI at UA presents Eating for Longevity with Katie Ghossein, wellness dietician. Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining optimal health throughout our lifetime. Join this informational session describing various nutritional needs as we age. You will learn about specific nutrients and general healthy eating patterns to ensure you are on the right path for a long, healthy life. All OLLI classes are being offered thru Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, OLLI also has free basic Zoom training sessions. The nutrition class is free but advance registration is required to receive the link to enter the class. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482.