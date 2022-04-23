Earth Day Tree Tour

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Join the Vestavia Hills Library Foundation for an Earth Day Tree Tour on the nature trail behind the library. The event will start in the Community Room with a tree identification talk by certified arborist Brian Templeton. Guests will learn about native plants and trees and then take a guided trail walk to view and discuss the trees. Wear comfortable walking shoes and join us to enjoy the varying hues of the blooms and leaves of beautiful Alabama trees. To register, email foundation@vhlibraryfoundation.org

