Dunkin' to Host Free Community Celebration

On Saturday, November 9, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, the store will host a community celebration, including an offer for a 99¢ Medium Hot or Iced Coffee, custom screen-printed donuts, a Dunkin’ photobooth, and the Dunkin’ Cash Grab Booth for the chance to win fun Dunkin’ prizes.** Children 12 and under will be invited to participate in donut decorating, as well.

At 10:00 AM, Bluemont Group LLC and the Joy in Childhood Foundation, the charitable foundation powered by Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins, will host a check presentation to donate $2,000 to benefit Alabama Childhood Food Solutions and their mission to provide food bags for food-insecure children and families through Alabama.

Dunkin’ is also celebrating the national launch of its new Beyond Sausage® Sandwich with its first-ever, multi-day sandwich-tasting event. During the grand opening celebration, guests are invited to enjoy a complimentary sample of the plant-based Beyond Sausage Sandwich, while supplies last.

Attendees will get a glimpse at the store’s new modern design and in-store innovations, including a cold beverage tap system and Dunkin’ on Demand digital kiosk. With fully integrated digital kiosks, guests can completely control how they order by choosing to order with or without the help of a crew member.

Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, allowing members of the DD Perks® Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App to get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before. For all orders placed for pickup inside the restaurant, guests will be able to track the status of their order via a new digital order status board. The new Dunkin’ is also a DD Green Achievement™ restaurant designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin’ restaurant.

The new restaurant will be open Monday through Friday from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The 1,800 square-foot location will employ approximately 25 crew members and features a convenient drive-thru, comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi and a welcoming environment for guests to enjoy high-quality Dunkin’ offerings.

Including the new Vestavia restaurant, Dunkin’ franchisee network Bluemont Group LLC currently owns and operates 39 Dunkin’ locations throughout Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina. The Vestavia Hills restaurant marks the network’s first location in Alabama.

*Free Coffee for a Month Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Free Donut for a Month excludes Fancies and Specialty Donuts.

** Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com and follow @DunkinAlabama on Twitter.

WHERE:

Dunkin’ | 1284 Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

WHEN:

Saturday, November 9 | 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

•9:00 AM – 99¢ Medium Hot or Iced Coffee offer and celebration activities

•10:00 AM – Check presentation to benefit Alabama Childhood Food Solutions