Dungeons and Dragons One-Shot: Magicmouth is Missing!
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
A mystery is afoot as a renowned shopkeep is missing and needs you to find her! Use your wits (or just fighting prowess) to uncover the truth behind her disappearance! Beginners welcome. Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12. Historical Room.
