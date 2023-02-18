Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot: Love is Lost (Updated)

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Is love in the air or lost forever? Journey with us in our Valentine’s Day themed one-shot and save true love! Beginners welcome! Snacks served. Registration required. To register, contact Daniel at 205.978.3683. For Teens Grade 6-12.

events, Gaming, Kids & Family, library
2059780155
