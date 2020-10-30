Drive Thru Trick or Treat

to

Rocky Ridge Arts & Entertainment District Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Dress up your little ghosts and ghouls to Drive Thru Trick or Treat with the Rocky Ridge Entertainment District. Employees will be distributing candy/treats curbside.

Virtual Costume Contest via Facebook Event. Post your Costume pictures below for a chance to win an awesome prize from participating businesses.

Contest Categories:

1. Best Family Theme

2. Best Overall

3. Best Decorated Car

4. Most Unique Costume

Covid responsible with teal pumpkin stops included. We can't wait to see everyone's awesome costumes. 

Info

