Drive Thru Trick or Treat
to
Rocky Ridge Arts & Entertainment District Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Dress up your little ghosts and ghouls to Drive Thru Trick or Treat with the Rocky Ridge Entertainment District. Employees will be distributing candy/treats curbside.
Virtual Costume Contest via Facebook Event. Post your Costume pictures below for a chance to win an awesome prize from participating businesses.
Contest Categories:
1. Best Family Theme
2. Best Overall
3. Best Decorated Car
4. Most Unique Costume
Covid responsible with teal pumpkin stops included. We can't wait to see everyone's awesome costumes.
