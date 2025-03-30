The Drifters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

It’s not a concert…it’s a party! Spend a nostalgic evening saluting two of the world’s most beloved musical groups who were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll/Doo Wop sound:

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters: Known for hits like “Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak,” and “Poison Ivy,” this group brings a comedic flair to their performances that will have you reminiscing about the golden age of Rock & Roll.

The Drifters: One of Rock & Roll’s founding vocal groups, The Drifters are touring the U.S. again under the auspices of their original management team. With a 50-year catalog of hits such as “Under the Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” “This Magic Moment,” and “On Broadway,” they deliver a timeless sound that continues to resonate with audiences.

Combined, these two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame groups have been associated with well over forty of the top classic songs in Rock & Roll history. From “Under the Boardwalk” to “Yakety Yak,” very few artists can boast a richer musical resume. With such incredible musical diversity—from the comedy of Cornell Gunter’s Coasters to the Motown magic of The Drifters—this show has songs to please every palate, delivered just the way you remember them when you first heard them on the radio.