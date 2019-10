It will be led by Debbie Dumais, a certified Zentangle instructor. While you can Zentangle (create & draw beautiful images one stroke at a time) anytime, Debbie will be focusing on how to use your practice designs for holiday cards, tags, and decor. Supplies will be provided.

The cost will be $20 for Aldridge Gardens members and $25 nonmembers. Class size is limited, so please register early.