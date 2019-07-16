DOSCOVER THE ACTOR IN YOU

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Discover the Actor in You with instructor Martha Haarbauer, Founder, The Seasoned Performers. Experience the basics of acting, starting with some games that allow inexperienced actors to try out some acting skills. Then, try participating in a few scenes from a script or we may make up lines to create a scene. Learn what it takes to make a scene work. Free Admission.
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Education & Learning, Entertainment, Theater & Dance
