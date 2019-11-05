Do You Know if You Can Retire? Learn How to Plan for Retirement

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

A financial plan is the framework of your financial situation. Learn how to become financially organized and achieve your life goals through proper planning and management of your financial resources.

Speaker: Will Connor, Meld Financial

All events are for educational purposes only; no products or services will be sold.

A light supper will be served; cash bar available.

For more information, or to register for these events, visit our website at www.meldfinancial.com or call Whitney at 205-967-4200.

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
