DINO-LIGHT

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Ave South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35203

DINO-LIGHT, formerly known as Darwin the Dinosaur, was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant and first feature-length theatrical production created and performed by creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp.

In this original storyline, a famous scientist with magic powers brings a friendly dinosaur to life. When the dinosaur wanders away from home, he discovers a wonderful world full of creatures that light up the darkness and help him find the true meaning of love.

This glow-in-the-dark adventure is visually amazing and has been praised for its cutting-edge blend of puppetry, technology and dance by audiences all over the world.

Info

Entertainment, Theater & Dance
