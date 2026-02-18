The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Birmingham, AL

North America’s largest award-winning interactive true crime murder mystery dinner show invites you into a night of laughter, mystery, and audience-driven intrigue. Enjoy a full dinner while a hilarious crime unfolds around you—but stay alert. The culprit is hiding in plain sight, and before the night is over, you could find yourself named a Prime Suspect.

Now playing at Marriott Birmingham in Birmingham, AL, this murder mystery dinner experience is unlike traditional dinner theater. Our professional actors are not in costume and are secretly planted among the guests, creating a modern, social, and highly interactive evening. Each ticket includes our signature live murder mystery show, a complete dinner, waitstaff gratuity, and plenty of unexpected twists. Reserve your tickets now and crack the case before it’s too late.

Planning a group celebration or private event in Birmingham? We specialize in custom private shows for companies, parties, and organizations of nearly any size—hosted at our public venue or brought directly to your location. Perfect for team outings, corporate events, and unforgettable celebrations.

Happens on the following Dates:

Mar 7, 2026, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Central Time (US & Canada)

Mar 21, 2026, 6:00pm to 9:00pm Timezone: Central Time (US & Canada)