The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Birmingham, AL

An interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theater show. Solve a true crime murder mystery while you feast on a dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as the prime suspect.

This event is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience. This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes the mystery dinner theater show, along with a full-plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity and plenty of surprises during the show.