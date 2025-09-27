The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham Marriott 3590 Grandview Parkway 3590 Grandview Parkway, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243

An interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theater show. Solve a true crime murder mystery while you feast on a dinner. Just beware! The culprit is hiding in plain sight somewhere in the room, and you may find yourself as the prime suspect.

This event is very different from a traditional mystery dinner show. The actors are not dressed in costume and are hidden in the audience. This results in a fun, social and interactive evening suitable for all adults.

Each ticket includes the mystery dinner theater show, along with a full-plated dinner, waitstaff gratuity and plenty of surprises during the show.

Comedy, Theater & Dance
866-496-0535
