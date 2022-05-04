Ladies and gentlemen, get ready for a day of fabulous fun all to benefit our furry friends! Best Friends of Shelby Humane and The Animal League of Birmingham have teamed up to create the fundraising event of the season. Don’t miss your chance to shout “Bingo” and snag a beautiful bag or other luxurious prize at Designer Bag Bingo on Wednesday, May 4th at The Club beginning at 11:30am. Tasty cocktails will be available and a delectable lunch will be served. Smooth sounds, a special guest and some surprise live auction packages by Jack Granger of Granger Thagard Auctioneers will set the stage for a memorable affair. A perfect occasion to grab your Gal Pals, best friend, relative or treat your Mother, Grandmother, Aunt or daughter to a special day! All money raised will support homeless animals in Jefferson and Shelby Counties.

Questions? Call 205-567-0498. More information can be found at www.shelbyhumane.org or The Animal League of Birmingham Facebook.

Tickets may be purchased at web.charityengine.net/bagbingo/