Design & Create: Concrete Planters
to
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Learn the fundamentals of working with concrete as you design and cast your own custom planters from start to finish. Artist and Vivatia Plant Care Services owner Astrid Jerez will guide you through the process of creating your own planters while learning foundational techniques in concrete, design, and plant styling. Each participant will take home 3–4 unique planters—no experience needed.
Members: $50 | Nonmembers: $55
Info
Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Education & Learning, Home & Garden