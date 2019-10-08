Defense Wins Retirement: How to Shift Your Strategy From Growth to Income

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

You’ve spent your entire life saving for retirement. The final few years before retirement and the first few years of retirement are critical when it comes to understanding how to position your assets to avoid an unexpected impact from the stock market. Join us as we illustrate the importance of shifting from offense to defense and to learn how to understand your personal investment allocation needs.

Speakers: Kyle Whittington, CFP® and James B. Cornehlsen, CFA®, Meld Financial

All events are for educational purposes only; no products or services will be sold.

A light supper will be served; cash bar available.

For more information, or to register for these events, visit our website at www.meldfinancial.com or call Whitney at 205-967-4200.

Greystone Golf and Country Club 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
