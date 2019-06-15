Dad and Daughter Tea

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Saturday, June 15: Dad and Daughter Tea

11 a.m.-12.p.m.

Community Room

This special time for Dads and daughters is an event not-to-be missed. This year’s unicorn theme will surely be a hit! Must register. Call 978-0158 or register online. All ages.

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Kids & Family
