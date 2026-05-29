Cut Flower Arranging

Join us for a hands-on cut flower workshop. Allison Creel of Blue Rooster Farms will bring her best seasonal blooms. You’ll learn how to harvest, condition, and arrange flowers straight from their field. She will also explain the farm’s transition from summer blooms to fall blooms and then discuss what they do to prep for cool season flowers. All materials are provided, and you’ll leave with your own beautiful arrangement. This workshop is for all levels. Please bring your own snips. $35 supply fee included.

Members: $60 | Nonmembers: $65