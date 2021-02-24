CSI Tuscaloosa!

to

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama

OLLI at UA presents CSI Tuscaloosa.  Sharon Rudowski, a retired police officer, will describe how her talents as an artist contributed to the job.  

Learn how an artist takes oral descriptions from a witness to turn it into a visual that can then be used for apprehension.  What skills and talents are required, what questions are asked and what happens afterward - all these questions will be answered in this class.  

Free, but pre-registration is required.  All OLLI classes offered via Zoom technology.  Not familiar with Zoom?  No worries, free basic training sessions are also offered.  Call 205-348-6482 to register or see olli.ua.edu for complete course catalog.

Info

Virtual Vestavia Hills, Alabama
Education & Learning, events
205-348-6482
to
