OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents The Creek War with instructor Richard Rhone, historian and retired educator. As part of the War of 1812, the Creek War was very important to the soon-to-be new State of Alabama. Not only did it provide a major land area for the state, but is also forever changed the lives of Alabama's first inhabitants as well as began Andrew Jackson's path to national prominence. A free Alabama Bicentennial program.
THE CREEK WAR
Bessemer Library 400 19th Street North, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35020
Education & Learning, History
