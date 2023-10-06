Craft*Lab: Zentangle with Darla
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Learn this amazing art technique that uses repetitive patterns. All materials provided, along with snacks and prizes. Registration required, contact Terri at terri.leslie@vestavialibrary.org or call 205-978-4678. Free; ages 18+. Community Room.
