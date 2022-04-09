Cornhole Classic
Good People Brewing Company 114 14th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
The Bell Center’s 10th annual Cornhole Classic will be back at Good People Brewing Co. this year on Saturday, April 9.
WHERE: Good People Brewing Co.
WHEN: Saturday, April 9, noon; registration begins at 11 a.m.
COST: Registration is $50 dollars for teams that pre-register and $60 for teams that pay the day of the tournament
