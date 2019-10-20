Community Wide Fall Festival

Join us on Sunday, October 20, from 4:00-6:00 pm for another amazing evening filled with family entertainment, food trucks, and fun with the entire community.

This year we are welcoming Lazy Boy BBQ, Greg’s Hot Dogs, iCantina, and Bruster’s Ice Cream. There will also be free popcorn, cotton candy, water and cokes!

The parking lot will be filled with race car rides, games, inflatables, pony rides, face painting, music and a trolley ride!

Admission is totally free, but we hope you will bring new socks that will be donated to families/individuals in need through a local non-profit organization!

Please join this amazing event in the heart of this community and invite your friends and neighbors to join us as well!