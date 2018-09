For the eighth year in a row, the city of Vestavia Hills will host Community Night Out at City Hall, an extension of the National Night Out and the Project 365 campaign.

The event will feature bounce houses, a climbing wall, a firefighter obstacle course, police and fire equipment, vehicles on display and a mugshot photo booth. The event is also pet friendly, according to the release.

Anyone in need of special accommodations should call City Hall at 978-0100.