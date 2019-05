Friday, June 14: Comics Cauldron w/ Chris Garrison

4–5:30 p.m. Makerspace

Comic book artist Chris Garrison will give tips and tricks on drawing cartoons

& comics in this fun, free workshop for ages 13 and up. Attendees should bring a sketchbook, pencil, and eraser. Feel free to bring your artwork for some constructive criticism. Registration Required. To sign up, call 978-3683.