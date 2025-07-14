Coffee and Donuts With James Spann

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery HIghway, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Renowned for keeping Alabama safe during severe weather, "Alabama's Chief Meteorologist" James Spann has also penned several books including his autobiography, Weathering Life.

Join OLLI of Greater Birmingham for a delightful morning and discover the fascinating world of weather and life with James Spann. Free event.

