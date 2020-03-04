OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents How Civics Affects Our Lives with Helen Pruet, retired history and civics teacher. What are the rights and responsibilities of citizens? How do bills become laws? What do our local and state governments do? How are our lives impacted and what can we do about it? The presentation will include the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Free Admission. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.
How Civics Affects Our Lives
Emmet O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35213
Emmet O'Neal Library 50 Oak Street, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35213 View Map
Education & Learning, Politics & Activism
