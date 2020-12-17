Christmas Cookie Decorating Class!

In this hands-on experience learn step-by-step how to create these Grinch themed cookies. Shannon Lescarini, owner of Whisk Confections, will guide you through the process. No previous decorating skills necessary - just a desire for an upbeat and enjoyable time learning something new. You will learn the basics of sugar cookie decorating- icing consistencies, outlining, flooding, easy techniques to create a beautiful design, and how to store and keep your cookies fresh. You will be able to take home your boxed delicious designs at the end of class.

All ages welcome!

$40 Ticket includes- Class, 4 Cookies with icing & decorating supplies , recipe/resource sheet, 1 adult beverage (beer, wine, cocktail)