Christmas cards and coffee for local PD

Stop by and join us in prayer and Christmas spirit over our local law enforcement officers! Drop off your donations and enjoy our free hot cocoa bar! We will also have t-shirts and wristbands available for purchase!

What are we accepting?

1. Christmas cards full of words of encouragement, blessing, and thankfulness written by you or your child(ren). If you don’t want to write in the card, but would like to donate blank Christmas cards, we would love you to bring those by too!

2. $5 gift cards so officers on duty can enjoy a cup of coffee “on us”. Please choose gift cards from locations that are widely in and surrounding the Birmingham area. (Chick-fil-a, Dunkin’ Donut, Krispy Kreme, etc.)

All cards donated MUST be unsealed. Our organizers will be going through each card to ensure hatefulness is not being spread through the mission. We will also be adding a gift card to each Christmas card.

If you are unable to make the event, that is okay! Just reach out to us and we will get you in touch with a organizer to schedule a pick up from you! We can also provide a mailing address if you are not local. If you do not have the time to purchase anything, but would like to donate, you can do so on our website at: Wegotyoursixbham.square.site or through Venmo at: wegotyoursixbham.

We will also be looking for volunteers to go out with us on December 24th and 25th to give officers on duty this AOK! Volunteers will only be asked to go by 1-2 locations. Only about 2 hours of your time. Times will are TBD. We understand that most people will be with their families, and it’s hard to get away. But if you are able to, we would love to have your help to surprise these officers who are away from theirs!

All donations made to WGYSB are used solely for AOK for police departments in and surrounding the Birmingham area. We are so glad to have you part of the WGYSB family. This mission wouldn’t be possible without you. See you soon!