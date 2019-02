Thurs, Apr 11 – May 30: Chinese Language Workshop for Beginners

6:30-7:30 p.m. Historical Room

Want to learn to speak the Chinese language? This eight-week course, taught by Dr. Shuying Rao of UAB, is the perfect place to start! Free, ages 18+. Space is limited; registration is required; true beginners only, please. Call the Adult Services Desk at 205-978-4678 to register.