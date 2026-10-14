Celebration Winds Community Band Veteran's Day Concert

🇺🇸 A Salute to Our Veterans! 🎶

Join us for a special Veterans Day Concert featuring the Celebration Winds Community Band!

Enjoy an evening of patriotic music as we honor the brave men and women who have served our country. This is a free concert.

Sunday, November 15 | 5:00 PM

Mountain Chapel Methodist Church Gym

Bring your family, invite a friend, and join us for this special musical tribute to our veterans!