Celebration Winds Community Band Veteran's Day Concert
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Mountain Chapel Methodist Church 2541 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
🇺🇸 A Salute to Our Veterans! 🎶
Join us for a special Veterans Day Concert featuring the Celebration Winds Community Band!
Enjoy an evening of patriotic music as we honor the brave men and women who have served our country. This is a free concert.
Sunday, November 15 | 5:00 PM
Mountain Chapel Methodist Church Gym
Bring your family, invite a friend, and join us for this special musical tribute to our veterans!
Info
Mountain Chapel Methodist Church 2541 Rocky Ridge Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35243
Concerts & Live Music, events