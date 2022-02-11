Celebrate Valentine’s Day Weekend with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille’s Dine-In and To-Go Specials

All you need is a little love and Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille for a Rare and Well Done® experience this Valentine’s weekend. Patrons are invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with various Perry’s specials that are available for dine-in or to-go from Feb. 11 though Feb. 14. Celebrate with a Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2, 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu, Valentine’s Second Chance and more.

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Perry’s has curated the perfect 3-course menu to make your Valentine’s Day dinner special. For dine-in, join Perry’s from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for $65 per person or anytime after 5:45 p.m. for $80 per person. For take-out, enjoy the same V-Day specials from 4 p.m. to close for $65 per person plus a 15% handling fee. Patrons can enjoy Perry’s staples like their Turtle Gumbo, Filet Perry, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and more. To view all of the Valentine’s Day offerings, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-day-2/.

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

Grab that special someone and head to Perry’s for a special Candlelight Dinner for 2 any night from Friday, Feb. 11 through Monday, Feb. 14. This romantic experience will be available in person from 4 p.m. to close each night for $175 per couple, as well as to-go for $125 per couple ($209 value), which includes rose petals and a votive candle with holder. This offering features individual starter salads, the Filet Roast with Lobster Tails, two small sides and a half-dozen Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Kisses.

Valentine’s Second Chance

For those looking to avoid Valentine’s weekend crowds, the Prix-Fixe Menu Special and Candlelight Dinner for 2 will be available Sunday, Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to close. The 3-course menu will be available in-person for $55 per person before 5:30 p.m. and $70 per person from 5:45 p.m. to close. Patrons can also enjoy this special to-go from 4 p.m. to close for $55 per person. The Candlelight Dinner for 2 will be available from 4 p.m. to close for $125 plus a 15% handling fee.

Perry’s Chops & Tails and Dinner Pack Valentine’s Bundles

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille has partnered with Get Maine Lobster, one of the nation’s leading purveyors of sustainably sourced and hand-selected lobster and seafood, to bring the romance with our Chops & Tails bundle along with our limited-time Dinner Pack. Order these bundles online today to send your love straight to anyone’s door. Available while supplies last with deliveries starting on Feb. 1, the Chops & Tails bundle (originally $194) is priced at $119.99 and the Dinner Pack bundle (originally $284) is priced at $149.99. To pre-order your Valentine’s Surf & Turf bundle, visit https://shop.perryssteakhouse.com/collections/valentine-surf-turf.

Reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend are limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Valentine’s Day, and a $25 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after Feb. 12. Tax and gratuity is not included in the prix-fixe menu cost. If interested in the Candlelight Dinner for 2, please note this in the comments when making reservations. For to-go orders, order up to 6 days in advance and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary.