In celebration of "Pi Day" - the international holiday that honors one of the most well known mathematical constants (3.14), Satterfield's will be offering specials all evening long.

Enjoy savory Meat Pies and Strawberry Hand Pies for only $1 each (while supplies last), along with a spectacular Key Lime Cocktail for only $3.14. Make your reservation for dinner or come by the bar. This is a one-night-only event!