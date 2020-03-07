Casino Royale Fundraising Gala

Join us on March 7 for Casino Royale! Guests will enjoy an exciting Vegas-themed night filled with great food, complimentary wine and craft beer, casino games staffed by professional dealers, music, mobile photo booth, fun prizes and an incredible array of silent auction items. Don't miss this lively event benefiting the Library in the Forest! Get your tickets at http://www.vhlibraryfoundation.org/casino-royale/ through February 28th at the early bird price.