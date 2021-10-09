Casino Night
Heatherwood Golf & Country Club 400 Saint Annes Drive , Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35244
Join us at the Heatherwood Golf & Country Club
“All in for Fragile X” Casino Night
Fundraiser
Date: Saturday, October 9th, 2021
Time: 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Advanced Ticket Cost: $60 per person
Buy Tickets at:
https://give.fragilex.org/2021casinonight
The $60 Entry includes $1000 in playing "money", drink ticket,
food (Hors-d'oeuvres, etc...) and raffle prizes for "money" won.
