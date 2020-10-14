Burger Bash at Satterfield's

Satterfield's 3161 Cahaba Heights Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Birmingham’s beloved dining gem, Satterfield’s, is giving diners yet another reason to rejoice this fall. On Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Satterfield’s is inviting diners and imbibers to Burger Bash, featuring half-priced burgers and Happy Hour specials all night long.

For one day only, guests who dine-in can indulge in The Burger for just $9 instead of the usual $18. Made with ground brisket, seared pork belly, aged white cheddar, bonfire sauce, pickles, and house-made brioche bun, The Burger is sure to tantalize even the most discerning palate. Guests can also enjoy Happy Hour specials from open-to-close including $5 select wine-by-the-glass, $5 select cocktails, $3 select beer, and half-priced appetizers

