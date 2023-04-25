Brenda Novak's Birmingham Bookstream Tour

Brenda Novak has been writing novels for the past 25 years and on April 11, 2023, she's reaching a major milestone in her publishing career: her 75th novel, The Seaside Library, is releasing.

The Seaside Library is a women's fiction/big beach read that is a thrilling mix of mystery and romance.

To celebrate her 75th book this spring, Brenda will be going on an exciting Bookstream Tour, where she'll be making more than thirty stops as she travels across the country for six weeks in her vintage Airstream-turned-traveling-bookstore to promote The Seaside Library!

Brenda's Bookstream tour will be making a stop in Birmingham at Thank You Books (5502B Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35212) on April 25 at 7 p.m. where she will be in conversation with Debra Webb.