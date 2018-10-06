Brazilian Day Festival

Horizon Church 2345 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

In 2015, Horizon Church hosted its first Brazilian Day Festival, drawing between 200 and 300 guests and raising $5,000 toward missions, which was sent to Zambia that year. Attendance has since grown as the church prepares for the fourth annual event, set for Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the church. 

Horizon Church 2345 Columbiana Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
