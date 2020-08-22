Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 2020

Heritage Archery Club, Nichols Outfitters and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama are proud to present the 9th annual Bow-Up Against Breast Cancer 3-D Archery Tournament to raise money for breast cancer research right here in Alabama!

On August 22-23 at Cullman Archery Park, individual and team archers are invited to compete for awards while supporting vital, life-saving research. Registration begins at 7:00 a.m. each day. First cards will be distributed at 7:00 a.m. and last cards will be given out at 2:00 p.m.

Registration is $25 for adults, $15 for youth (ages 15 and under), and $125 for a team (up to five archers).

Available classes include Fixed Pins Women's and Men's, Open Class Women's and Men's, Traditional Women's and Men's, and Youth Girls and Boys. All events will follow social distancing guidelines.

To register or learn more, please visit: http://www.bow-up.org