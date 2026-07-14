Booksigning with Local Author, N.S. Xavier, MD, author of new book, Conscience, Spirituality, and Religion

Join us at 2nd and Charles on July 25 to hear local retired psychiatrist, N.S. Xavier, MD, discuss his newest book, Conscience, Spirituality, and Religion. To learn more about Dr. Xavier and the book, visit the website: https://realconscience.com/books. N.S. Xavier, M.D. will be presenting the main ideas in his new book, Conscience, Spirituality and Religion. Conscience uses reason, the Golden Rule, and moderation to judge what is right. Conscience developed in the human race during the ”Axial Age.” Religion with conscience is constructive; religion without conscience is more or less destructive. N. S. Xavier, M.D. is a psychiatrist who integrated spirituality in his practice in Birmingham for 41 years. Dr. Xavier taught about Conscience and Eastern Religions in the Spirituality and Medicine course at UAB for 17 years. His book, Fulfillment Using Real Conscience, received good reviews in Psychiatric Times, Christian Ethics Today, endorsements from Dr. Deepak Chopra, Nobel Peace winner President Oscar Arias, Fr. Richard Rohr, Bishop John Shelby Spong, and blessings from Pope Francis. He is also the author of The Two Faces of Religion, an exploration of the healthy and sick sides of religion. It received endorsements by Professor Wayne Oates, Jesse Milby, Seshagiri Rao, and Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel. His documentary, “The World’s Most Enlightening Region” is about the unique history of 2000 years of harmony among Hindus, Jews, Christians, and Muslims from the seventh century. It also addresses the extremism within each of these religions which was overcome by using conscience. The documentary was shown at The Parliament of the World’s Religions, has aired twice on Alabama Public Television, and is available on YouTube. Rev. Kevin Higgs, Rev. Ray Wade and Xavier gave a presentation on Christian Nonviolence at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago on August 14, 2023. He recently published Conscience, Spirituality, and Religion: Evade Extremisms and Enjoy an Enriched Life with an Axial Age Perspective. It will be available for purchase in person at 2nd & Charles on July 25 and is also available on Amazon, Wipf & Stock, and online wherever books are sold.