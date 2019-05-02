Book Babies

to Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 iCalendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Thurs, May 2, 9 and 16: Book Babies

10-10:30 a.m. Treehouse

Ms. Lisa introduces babies birth to 18 months to the joys of storytime with a special lap-sit program. Registration is suggested but not required.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library 1221 Montgomery Hwy., Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00 iCalendar - Book Babies - 2019-05-02 09:30:00

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

* indicates required
Vestavia Voice

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours