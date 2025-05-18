Join Bare Hands for the eighth annual Birmingham Taco Fest, an outdoor celebration at Sloss Furnaces! Presented by Rubio Law Firm, Taco Fest is a family-friendly event featuring local taco vendors, food and dessert trucks, local artists, music and Latin dancing by Salsa Birmingham, art activities, and more! Purchase tickets and support Bare Hands’ mission of creating immersive arts experiences and arts education programs.

What: Birmingham Taco Fest 2025

When: Sunday, May 18

Where: Sloss Furnaces, 20 32nd St. N., Birmingham, AL

Ticket Info:

Early Entry: $30 (12 PM entry with early access, plus Taco Judging at 12:15)

General Admission: $10 advance, $15 day-of

FREE for children 12 and under

Note that this is a rain-or-shine event, all tickets are for entry only and do not include food and beverage.

Don’t miss out on this fun-filled day! To learn more and secure your tickets, visit www.birminghamtacofest.com.