Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest

Avondale Brewery 201 41st Street South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222

Join the Animal League of Birmingham, Saturday, June 29th at Avondale Brewing, to find out who has the hottest dog in Bham! 100% of the proceeds from the entry/contest fees benefit animals, rescues, and shelters in and around Jefferson County.

We are calling all dogs to bring their owners and enter! We have fantastic prizes, a silent auction, vendors, food, Fetch Truck and a dancing good time with Birmingham’s Disco Amigos; plus, amazing judges and MC! With 11 categories including Dandiest Doodle, Terrific Tri “pawed”, Best Fur-do, Most Talented, Most Exotic, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior (7+ yrs.), Most Squeezable Puppy (4-12 mos.), Best Looking Female/Male, & Cutest Couple (your dog & you), there’s something for everpawdy!

Registration begins at 11 am and the contest starts at 1 pm. Admission is a $10 donation accepted at the door. Contest Entry fee*- -$20 each dog/one category; Additional categories are $5 each.

Avondale Brewery 201 41st Street South, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35222
