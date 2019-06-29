Birmingham's Next Hot Dog Contest

Join the Animal League of Birmingham, Saturday, June 29th at Avondale Brewing, to find out who has the hottest dog in Bham! 100% of the proceeds from the entry/contest fees benefit animals, rescues, and shelters in and around Jefferson County.

We are calling all dogs to bring their owners and enter! We have fantastic prizes, a silent auction, vendors, food, Fetch Truck and a dancing good time with Birmingham’s Disco Amigos; plus, amazing judges and MC! With 11 categories including Dandiest Doodle, Terrific Tri “pawed”, Best Fur-do, Most Talented, Most Exotic, Best Dressed, Sassiest Senior (7+ yrs.), Most Squeezable Puppy (4-12 mos.), Best Looking Female/Male, & Cutest Couple (your dog & you), there’s something for everpawdy!

Registration begins at 11 am and the contest starts at 1 pm. Admission is a $10 donation accepted at the door. Contest Entry fee*- -$20 each dog/one category; Additional categories are $5 each.

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for more information.