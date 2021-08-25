Birmingham Restaurant Week presents Tito’s & Tapas: An Evening at Ovenbird

Birmingham’s premier dining-out event, Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW), is happening now through August 29. BRW is excited to present “Tito’s & Tapas: An Evening at Ovenbird” to be held Wednesday, August 25 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Ovenbird Sous Chef Justin Mooney will prepare a three-course tapas menu that will perfectly pair alongside three mixologist-curated Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails. In addition to a sophisticated dining experience, guests may enjoy storytelling from Ovenbird and Tito’s.

Indulge yourself in a luxurious night out - whether it be for date night, girls night out or just a night out for one because you deserve it. Plus, it’s for a good cause. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to help end hunger tomorrow. Each year, the Community Food Bank supplies millions of meals to more than 250 food pantries, shelters and children’s programs across Central Alabama. Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ovenbird and Birmingham Restaurant Week are pleased to partner in this donation to give back to those who need it most.

Tickets are available to purchase for $150. To reserve your spot, please email info@ovenbirdrestaurant.com or call (205) 957-6686. For details on this event and all other BRW events, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com/events.

Menu to include:

Passed:

First Course

Empanadas: Chef-Inspired Filling, Black Bean Salsa, Cilantro

Deviled Eggs: Candied Jalapenos

Sal Sandia Cocktail: Watermelon, Lime Juice, Campari, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Salted Watermelon Garnish

Family-Style:

Second Course

Seared Scallops: Fennel and Herb Puree, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

Grilled Spinalous: Harissa, Sweet Peppers

Kissed By a Rosemary Cocktail: Rosemary, Lemon, Vermouth, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Smoked Rosemary Garnish

Dessert

Espresso Flan with Caramel

Portmanteau Cocktail: Kahlua, Pomegranate, Quinine, Pecan Syrup, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Coffee Sugar Rim

*Guests may substitute a cocktail for a glass of wine.*

