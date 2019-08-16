Birmingham Restaurant Week 2019

Calling all foodies – the 10th annual Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) is almost here! Join us as we celebrate a decade of good eats and delicious deals during BRW 2019 – Friday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Aug. 25. BRW invites 60 local restaurants, as well as diners from across our city, to participate in this celebration of Birmingham’s acclaimed culinary culture, as we connect our community through local food.

During the 10 days of BRW, restaurants will offer special lunch/dinner prix-fixe menus ranging from $10 to $50 per person, making it easy and affordable to enjoy a taste of Birmingham’s diverse dishes. Plus, with menus from fine dining to down-home cookin’, BRW offers something that’ll please every palate. Whether you choose to dine at your favorite restaurants or try something new, don’t miss out on the opportunity to experience Birmingham’s unique and thriving culinary scene for yourself!

For more information about BRW 2019, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.