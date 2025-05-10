Great Strides is the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest fundraising event. Since its founding in 1989, Great Strides has helped raise millions of dollars to support the CF Foundation’s mission. Nearly 300 walks around the country each year bring together family, friends, students, and colleagues to make a difference in pursuit of a cure for cystic fibrosis.

What: Birmingham Great Strides

WHEN: May 10, 2025

WHERE: Wald Park, 1973 Merryvale Rd, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216

WHEN: 9AM TO 11AM

WHO: CF community members who can share personal experiences of navigating the disease & families and loved ones of those living with CF

SPEAKERS: Dr. Bryan Garcia, M.D., Adult Pulmonologist + Abbie Stockard, Miss America 2025 + Lilly Heller, Living with CF

EVENT HOST: Cystic Fibrosis Foundation - Alabama Chapter

How to Register

To attend Birmingham Great Strides, visit, https://fundraise.cff.org/birminghamal2025 or call CFF Alabama Chapter at

(205)-870-8565

For a full list of Alabama Chapter events, visit https://www.cff.org/chapters/alabama-chapter

The CF Foundation is an accredited charity of the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.