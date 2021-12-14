Birmingham Boys Choir Christmas Concert

Celebrate the sounds of the season with the Birmingham Boys Choir! You do not want to miss this year's concert as 150 voices join in singing your favorite beloved carols as well as Christmas anthems. As our gift to the community, we invite you gather your friends and family to make this free concert a part of your holiday tradition. Every other year we invite BBC Fathers/Father figures to join us in performing in the concert. This year, we have over 30 dads singing with us as well as a few alumni.