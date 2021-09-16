Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby & Maternity Expo

September 16 - 17

Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby Expo

Registration: https://babypalooza.com/event/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo

Contact: Sara Holland

Phone: 205-440-2229

Enjoy two days of fun and information at the Birmingham Babypalooza Virtual Baby Expo streaming live September 16-17, 2021.

Babypalooza is a free baby and maternity experience connecting you to the information resources you need for pregnancy and caring for baby and other new and expectant parents!

You will get to meet with prenatal and postnatal health providers, attend parenting workshops, see demonstrations of the latest baby gear, and local baby and maternity vendors all from the comfort of home (or work shhh!).

✅ Attend BabypaloozaU, informative seminars from area experts to answer the most common prenatal and postnatal questions.

✅ Learn everything you need to know about taking care of baby with our Baby 101 seminars, including safe sleep, car seat safety, childcare, infant CPR, babywearing, and more.

✅ Meet with the top baby brand reps and demonstrate the latest baby gear. You get to try and WIN the best strollers, car seats, highchairs, breast pumps, and more!

✅ This event will help you learn about local Birmingham resources, services, and baby boutiques. From local mom groups to photographers to preschools, visit with them through virtual exhibit booths.

✅ Babypalooza is fun! Play baby bingo and more in the Baby Shower room

✅ Earn points for a chance to win the Ultimate Giveaway.

✅ Receive a Virtual Swag Bag filled with digital offers from our partners.

✅ Pop into the Mommy Mingle to chat with other new parents.

Babypalooza is the place to get connected! If you're thinking of having a baby, just found out you are expecting, or have had or adopted a child in the last twelve months, then Babypalooza is for you.

Babypalooza is free to attend, but you must register for your free raffle ticket and receive your virtual swag bag!

