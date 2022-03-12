If you are a first-time mom expecting your first baby or have you just had a child in the last 12 months then don’t miss the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Get the information you need to equip yourself for pregnancy and caring for baby from health experts and brand representatives. Attend prenatal and postnatal workshops on sleep, breastfeeding, swaddling, and more.

Babypalooza is FREE to attend but space is limited so RSVP today. You may also purchase raffle tickets for the prize drawings. Raffle ticket holders also receive a link to Virtual Swag Bag filled with special offers like the Kiinde gift pack from exhibitors and other partners.

Register here - https://babypalooza.com/event/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/

Build Your Baby Registry

Are you just starting your baby registry or is baby here and you are looking for products for the next stage? Or maybe you need product recommendations for yourself during your postpartum recovery?

Meet with the top baby brand reps from Chicco, Medela, Boppy, and others as they demonstrate the latest baby gear.

Play Games and Win Strollers and Car Seats!

With your raffle ticket, you are in the drawing for a chance to WIN the best strollers, car seats, high chairs, and breast pumps. Have fun! Play games like baby bingo. Prizes will be given away every hour.

Join the Babypalooza Community

Through the Babypalooza Community, you can connect before, during, and after the show! Babypalooza doesn't stop on show day it's just the beginning. As a member, you have access to all of our new parent guides and member-only areas. And thousands of parents here to support you from preconception to pregnancy. Join a group, find a friend, ask your questions and share your hints and tips.

Get Products and Swag Sent to Your Home

Order one of the Babypalooza Sample Boxes to see and try some of the newest and highest recommended baby products including bottles from MAM and Chicco's newest hybrid bottle to lactation cookies, Happy Family Organics teethers, pacifiers, and more. There are so many baby and maternity products out there why not try them before you buy?