Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo

August 9, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex - North Hall

2100 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203

Registration - https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/

New and expectant parents don't miss the Birmingham Babypalooza Baby Expo on Saturday, August 9, 2025 at Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex – North Hall from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

Baby Expo Highlights:

BabypaloozaU Seminars: From car seat safety, infant nutrition, breastfeeding and postpartum care, our expert-led seminars will help equip you for parenthood.

Build Your Village: Connect with local pediatricians, preschools, baby and maternity photographers, and more. It's all about creating your support and resource network close to home.

Baby Gear from Top Brands: Product demos with leading baby gear brands like CHICCO and experience the latest products, from strollers to car seats, firsthand.

Citywide Baby Shower: Enjoy fun and games and the chance to win amazing prizes!

The Black Maternal Health Expo: Powered by NOWINCLUDED, this special segment of the event brings together experts and organizations focused on improving the health and well-being of Black mothers and babies.

Bring your friends and family along. Babypalooza is FREE to attend but you must register for a FREE family pass https://babypalooza.com/birmingham-babypalooza-baby-expo/